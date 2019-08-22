Battle the ‘undead’ with Nerf guns at Singapore’s first-ever zombie survival game

If you watch a lot of zombie movies then go on to think up ways of how you'd survive a zombie apocalypse, then you’ll love this. Put all that planning to good use at Asia’s first-ever zombie survival game, coming to Singapore on Oct 26.

Zedtown Asia: Battle of Singapore, a live-action role-playing game, will take place at the National Stadium, organised by Zedtown and in partnership with Singapore Sports Hub and TEG Life Like Touring.

Players will arm themselves with Nerf guns and battle it out in a simulated environment where Singapore is in a “state of emergency.” News of a Final Resort – where the powerful and privileged live barricaded from the zombie threat – has spread and survivors have to first fight off zombies then each other for a chance to make it there.

A Zedtown survivor in Singapore. (Photo: Zedtown Asia)

Zedtown Asia: Battle of Singapore will be the first ever Asian edition of the hugely popular Survivor vs Zombie gaming experience that has already seen thousands of players taking part across Australia and the US. This is the 34th instalment of the game since its inception in 2012.

There will be two sessions per day – at 12pm and 6pm – and players need to be above 18 years old to take part. Tickets are available from Sports Hub Tix, with prices between S$40 for the Alpha Zombie category and S$125 for the VIP category, for a single session.

“Following the success of Zedtown across Australia and America, we’re delighted to bring this ever-popular zombie survival live gameplay to Singapore at one of Asia’s most iconic stadiums,” said Andrew Garrick, managing director of Zedtown.

And according to Singapore Sports Hub's chief commercial officer Adam Firth, "It promises to be a fully immersive adventure-driven experience for participants to battle it out against other Survivors and ‘zombie-fied’ players inside the National Stadium and all around the venue."

Zedtown Asia: Battle for Singapore will take place at the National Stadium on Oct 26, 2019. There will be two sessions: at 12pm and 6pm. Tickets are available at Sports Hub Tix, starting from S$40.