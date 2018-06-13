Zidane's Champions League volley remembered in art

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

It was a stunning goal, worthy of winning any title, and now Zinedine Zidane's majestic volley for Real Madrid in their 2002 Champions League final win has been immortalised in crystal, 100 times over.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman unveiled "Zidane's Crystal Foot", a collection of 100 crystal statuettes of his revered left foot that will be sold at 40,000 euros (US$47,000) each to raise money for charity.

Zidane, who stepped down as Real Madrid manager last month after winning a third straight Champions League title, was surprised to see his foot, which hammered home a hanging ball against Bayer Leverkusen 16 years ago, was so highly regarded.

"My foot isn't worth anything, no. Not in my view anyway," Zidane said at the launch in Paris on Tuesday.

The figures, made to order by jeweller Baccarat, are cut above the ankle and placed on a black stand with Zidane's signature engraved on it.

Each has an individual number from 1-100 and buyers can choose their own. However, the number "98" recalling Zidane's World Cup victory with France that year has already been sold.

The money raised is going to the European Leukodystrophies Association (ELA), which funds research into the rare disease and provides support for families. Zidane is a patron for the charity.

(US$1 = 0.8488 euros)

