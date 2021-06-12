Zoe Tay sends Sharon Au and Stef Sun care packages of bralettes and fragrances

The Singaporean singer says Tay “really thinks very highly of her (size)”.

Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay must have caught wind that former artiste Sharon Au is back in Singapore. Tay promptly hand-delivered a care package to Au at the hotel where she is serving a 21-day quarantine.

Au shared a snap of the contents of the care package consisting of a pair of pastel coloured bralettes and half a dozen bottles of fragrances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe Tay's care package for Sharon Au. (Photo: Instagram/sharonau13)

Au fondly recalls her first encounter with Tay, “when I was a rookie in the industry and had to interview Zoe, she knew I was nervous and made extra effort to be affable and reassuring.”

Au also added, “now I’m all grown up and she continues to care and encourage. That’s why she is our Ah Jie forever. Thank you for the surprise Zoe.”

But Au wasn’t the only one who received a care package from Tay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe Tay's care package for Stef Sun (Photo: Instagram/stefsunyanzi)

Singer Stef Sun also received a similar package. While Sun was grateful for the “sweet surprise”, she was quick to point out that Tay must have got her [bra] size wrong. “Ah Jie you really think very highly of (my size) hor,” Sun wrote on Instagram.