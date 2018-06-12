Zoe Tay campaigns to raise awareness for women's issues

SINGAPORE: Top actress Zoe Tay has launched an awareness campaign for women’s causes called “You can say no”.

The campaign, consisting of a planned series of videos, highlights issues including domestic violence, workplace sexual harassment and date rape.

The project was initiated by Tay herself, in conjunction with her 30th anniversary in show business this year.

The 50-year-old told us that her desire was to “do something meaningful” to mark the occasion.

“During a trip to Cambodia, I visited a centre for victims of human trafficking. It made me feel that maybe I could help to raise awareness for causes here,” she said.

Her intention is to cast light on issues that may not be commonly addressed or acknowledged.

“Right now, in Singapore, there are a lot of people who think there is no problem. Singaporeans are educated; we are such a modern country; we don’t have a lot of issues facing women. But one woman out of 10 in Singapore has been a victim of domestic violence. Not many people seek help – or they don’t know how to.”

She added: “I’m so happy and honoured to be able to do this with the help of Mediacorp and The Celebrity Agency. Our team is doing this voluntarily, for a good cause.”



Learn more about the campaign and watch the full video on YouCanSayNo.sg. A 30-second video is also airing on Channel 5, Channel 8, Channel U, Suria and Vasantham.

