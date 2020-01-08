a-ha concert not 80s enough? Zouk Mambo Jambo is happening right after 

It'll be a nostalgia-filled night on Mar 21 with Singapore's favourite retro party taking place after the concert by the Norwegian trio.

Get ready to relive the heady days of bangs, shoulder pads and dance pop with Zouk Mambo Jambo.

Come Mar 21, Singapore's perennial favourite retro party will kick off right after the concert by Norwegian band a-ha at the Singapore Turf Club (Kranji) to keep the nostalgia strong for a few more hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After rocking out to the band’s classics such as Take On Me and The Sun Always Shines On TV, concert-goers can stick around for the after party where Zouk resident DJ Hong will be spinning 80s dance anthems.

Said Wayne Lee, general manager at Zouk Singapore, “Mambo is, and has always been, a big part of introducing 80s music to the masses and so are a-ha. The inaugural concert event will definitely bring together a fun and unique mix of watching such an iconic 80s band live and partying 80s Mambo Jambo style afterwards.”



This is a-ha’s only stop in Southeast Asia. The band debuted to global acclaim in 1985 with their album Hunting High And Low, and were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist the following year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They remain the most internationally successful pop music band from Norway.

Tickets start from S$148 with free access to the full schedule of activities on the concert grounds, including other 80s-themed activities. Tickets are available via Sistic.



Don't forget the hairspray.

The Singapore Turf Club is at 1 Turf Club Avenue, Singapore 738078.

