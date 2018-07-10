250,000 job ads posted on Jobs Bank last year

SINGAPORE: Nearly 250,000 job ads from 20,000 employers were posted on a national online jobs marketplace last year, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Tuesday (Jul 10).



These job postings received more than 2 million applications from local jobseekers, said Mrs Teo.

Advertisement

She was responding to questions in Parliament from Member of Parliament Desmond Choo and Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leon Perera on the job-matching rate of the MyCareersFuture online jobs portal.

Mr Choo also asked if there will be vernacular versions of the platform to help older job seekers and if there are plans to increase job listings by small companies.

MyCareersFuture, formerly called Jobs Bank, started out as a government jobs portal in 2013. It requires firms which are making Employment Pass applications to advertise the job vacancy to Singaporeans first to comply with the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices.

Since then, Mrs Teo said that such postings have become a small minority among its listing of job vacancies.

"What this tells us is that the employers are finding it useful to post the other jobs which they are not required to do under the Fair Consideration Framework," she said.

Mrs Teo said that it has done "reasonably well" compared to other job portals.



However, as employers may not update the outcome of their job postings, MOM has not yet been able to capture all job matches facilitated by Jobs Bank or MyCareersFuture, Mrs Teo said.



It is looking at ways to better assess the effectiveness of MyCareersFuture in job matching, such as inferring placement rates using administrative data.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) accounted for more than 60 per cent of job postings on the Jobs Bank in 2017. MOM expects the proportion to be similar in MyCareersFuture, Mrs Teo said.

