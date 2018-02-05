Changes to tax reliefs for firms in pioneer industries

SINGAPORE: Parliament has passed proposed amendments to the Economic Expansion Incentives (Relief from Income Tax) Act, which seek to ensure that Singapore remains relevant as a place for investment amid changing economic conditions.

Speaking in Parliament during the second reading of the Bill on Monday (Feb 5), Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang outlined two amendments that put into legal effect the income tax changes introduced in Budget 2017.

The first is to exclude intellectual property (IP) income from the scope of the Pioneer Service Companies (PSC) and the Development and Expansion Incentive (DEI) schemes.

Both schemes currently provide tax exemption or concessionary tax rates respectively on income from qualifying activities, which may include IP income.

This will be line with the introduction of the IP Development Incentive (IDI) in last year’s Budget, which encourages the use of IP arising from taxpayer’s research and development activities.

The second change involves the enhancement of the Integrated Investment Allowance (IIA). This provides additional allowance to a taxpayer that has incurred fixed capital expenditure on qualifying equipment used abroad by an overseas company for approved projects.

To qualify, the overseas company is currently required to use the qualifying equipment wholly for the approved projects.

In line with the announcement in Budget 2017, this will be liberalised to only require the qualifying equipment to be primarily used for the approved project by the overseas company. In addition, the IIA scheme will be extended till Dec 31, 2022.

The proposed changes seek to encourage economic activities in Singapore, said Mr Lim. The changes also reflect the commitment to “keep Singapore competitive and relevant as a place for investment as economic conditions change”, he added.

Mr Louis Ng, MP for Nee Soon GRC, and Nominated MP Azmoon Ahmad asked how smaller companies can benefit from these amendments. In response, Mr Lim noted that the liberalisation of the IIA will give small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) more flexibility in their business arrangements with foreign counterparts.

In general, the proposed updates will help to provide companies investing in Singapore with more certainty, said Mr Lim.

“This is because our incentives have been reviewed by the international community and they meet international tax standards ahead of many other countries and jurisdictions, which are still in the midst of reviewing their tax regimes.”

“We remain committed to being a competitive location for anchoring substantive economic activities and will continue to monitor global developments,” he said.