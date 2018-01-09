Damage caused by Bishan MRT tunnel flooding cost S$2 million: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE: The cost of damage caused by the tunnel flooding between Bishan and Braddell MRT stations last October came up to about S$2 million.



The flood, which occurred on Oct 7 last year after heavy rain, had submerged trackside equipment as well as components installed on the undercarriage of the train that had stalled in the tunnel, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in a written parliamentary reply to Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leon Perera.

Mr Khaw, who is also Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, added that the cost was borne by SMRT.

The flood waters, which were up to 1-metre deep and covered 100 metres of tracks in both directions disrupted train services for more than 20 hours for a large section of the North-South Line (NSL).

The incident also revealed that the pumps in the tunnel had not been maintained for many months despite maintenance records being signed off.

