MOM warned 44 delivery companies for flouting safety rules: Sam Tan

SINGAPORE: Following checks by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on the safety of delivery services, 71 notices were issued to 44 errant companies for the infringement of Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) regulations last year.

This was revealed by Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan on Tuesday (Feb 27), as part of his response to a Parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Joan Pereira.

More than 70 per cent of the notices were given to companies who did not conduct adequate risk assessment to identify hazards which could affect the safety and health of their employees and contract personnel, said Mr Tan.

"Without risk assessment, companies are not able to put in place necessary preventive measures against accidents. These errant companies have since rectified the safety lapses and conducted proper risk assessments for employees and contracted parties working under them," he said.

Mr Tan added that the MOM will conduct similar operations this year on other food delivery companies and couriers, to ensure that they adopt proper safety measures.

On the need for legislation, Mr Tan explained that the WSH Act already accounts for the safety and health of food delivery and courier company workers, including part-time employees and contract personnel.

"The safety measures include ensuring that their workers adopt safety measures and have sufficient training on the use of bicycles and personal mobility devices," he said.

DELIVERYMEN ON PMD NOT INSURED

Ms Pereira also inquired on insurance for delivery men covering third-party risks, so that they could make claims in case of an accident.

In response, Mr Tan said that those who use personal mobility devices (PMD), such as e-scooters, are currently not covered for third-party risks.

"Under the existing law, third-party risks are covered by motor insurance if the deliveryman uses vehicles such as vans, lorries and cars to carry out their work. So this is covered," said Minister Tan. "There is one group which is not covered – these are deliverymen using personal mobility devices ... This is being monitored by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel under the Ministry of Transport.

"I understand that the study is due to complete by the end of this year. By then we should have more information on how this gap can be closed," he said.