No plans to phase out gantry-based parking with Parking.sg app: MND

SINGAPORE: More than two million parking sessions have been logged by about 250,000 vehicle users on local parking app Parking.sg since its launch in October last year.

The numbers were revealed by the Ministry of National Development (MND), in a written parliamentary response to MP Lee Bee Wah on Tuesday (Mar 20).

The app can be used by motorists to pay for parking at all the 1,100 public car parks using their mobile phones.

She had asked if the implementation of the app would lead to the removal of gantry barriers at all URA and HDB carparks.

In its reply, MND said there are no plans to phase out the Electronic Parking System (EPS), which features a gantry-barrier at car park entrances.

"The Parking.sg app serves to complement the existing Electronic Parking System, rather than to replace it,” MND said in its written reply.

It added: “The app offers greater convenience to motorists parking in areas where EPS is not feasible due to site constraints, for example, kerbside parking lots by URA and HDB.”

IMPROVING USER EXPERIENCE

Ms Lee had also asked about the accuracy of the app. In response, MND said that the app does show where the nearest car parks are located.

However, it does not display the availability of the parking lots. “This is because the lots may be occupied by some motorists using coupons, which we are unable to ascertain today,” said MND.

“We are continuing to encourage more motorists to switch from coupons to the Parking.sg app, and as more do so over time, it will be possible to incorporate this feature into future enhancements of the app,” it added.

MND also gave the assurance that it will “continue to enhance the Parking.sg app for better user experience and improve its accessibility".

“Some of the enhancements that have already been incorporated include the addition of parking history, and the notification feature that alerts the user before the parking session expires,” said the ministry.