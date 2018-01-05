Parliament to discuss Keppel O&M corruption scandal, e-scooter misuse on Jan 8

SINGAPORE: Issues surrounding the Keppel Offshore & Marine corruption probe, as well as the misuse of e-scooters will be on the agenda when Parliament sits on Monday (Jan 8).

On Dec 23, news broke that Keppel O&M had paid US$422 million (S$560 million) in fines as part of a global resolution reached with criminal authorities in the United States, Brazil and Singapore over corrupt payments made by a former agent in Brazil. It was also issued a conditional warning by Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), the conglomerate said in its news release then.

According to the Parliament order paper released on Friday (Jan 5), three questions on the Keppel O&M probe have been tabled.

Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) Pritam Singh has asked when the Government expects the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and the Attorney-General's Chambers to formally complete investigations, and if there is any agreement that prevents the disclosure of the identities of the Singaporeans involved.

Meanwhile, MP Sylvia Lim asked if the fines paid were part of a three-nation plea bargain agreement involving the US, Brazil and Singapore, and if it was indeed so, what are the considerations involved in reaching such agreements.

MP Png Eng Huat on his part asked how far back will CPIB will go in its investigations seeing as the corrupt practices date back to 2001.

Other issues on the agenda include the recent spate of e-scooter accidents and misconduct. Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan has been asked if measures will be taken to tackle the unsafe usage of e-scooters on roads and expressways. More specifically, issues pertaining to the compensation for pedestrians involved in e-scooters have also been raised.

Following the train collision that occurred at Joo Koon MRT station on Nov 15 last year, MP Lim Wee Kiak has asked for an update on the transport ministry's investigations into the incident and what steps will be taken to prevent similar accidents in future.

Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan has also asked if the relevant SMRT personnel were aware that the first train involved in the collision had malfunctioned and if there had been any way to prevent the accident from taking place.

Elsewhere, four MPs posed questions on the recent scams involving government schemes such as SkillsFuture and the Wage Credit Scheme.