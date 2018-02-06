Scope for short-term private home rentals in Singapore: MND

SINGAPORE: Short-term accommodations such as those provided by operators like Airbnb may be allowed for private homes but subject to proper safeguards and controls, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong told parliament on Tuesday (Feb 6).

“We are working out these regulatory parameters and will consult the public on the proposed measures before finalising them,” he said.

He said his ministry and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) have held meetings and discussions with various stakeholders on the issue of short-term accommodation.

“There are different views among home-owners who are keen to put out their units for short-term accommodation, and those who are concerned about privacy and safety in their homes. There are also competing interests between hotel operators and short-term stay platform operators like Airbnb,” he added.

Currently, short-term rentals under three months are illegal unless the owners obtain permission under the Planning Act’s new rules which kicked in last May. Two persons were charged for flouting this law in December.