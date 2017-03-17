This document outlines Channel NewsAsia’s policy on privacy (the “Privacy Policy”).

What this privacy policy covers

This Privacy Policy covers our treatment of personally identifiable information that we may collect when you use any of the services offered by Channel NewsAsia through our apps and sites.

This policy does not apply to the practices of companies that we do not own or control, or to people that we do not employ or manage.

What is the information used for?

To provide goods and/or services whether by us or by our designated representatives and/or business partners to you or to parties designated by you and any and all matters ancillary thereto.

To verify and process payment when you subscribe to, purchase and/or obtain goods and services from any of our mobile apps and sites.

For verification and record of your personal particulars including comparing it with information from other sources and using the information to communicate with you.

To conduct market research and statistical analysis of the users of our apps and sites including the number of users, the frequency of use, profile of users and using such analysis for our business plans, the enhancement of our products and services, targeted advertisements and conveying such information in broad terms (but not information in relation to specific individuals) to third parties who have or propose to have business dealings with us.

To send you information, promotions and updates including marketing and advertising materials in relation to our goods and services and those of third party organizations selected by us.

To comply with any request from any third party or any order of court or directive from authorities investigating any alleged offence, misdeeds and/or abuse or for the purposes of taking legal action against any users for breach of the Terms of Use.

For the above purposes by third parties (who may be based outside Singapore) who offer goods and services or sponsor contests or other promotional programs on our apps and sites, whether in conjunction with us or not, if you purchase such goods, use such services or participate in such contests and promotional programs.

For Mediacorp and/or Mediacorp group companies to collect, use, disclose and/or process your personal data for the purposes as described above, and to transfer your personal data out of Singapore to Mediacorp’s and/or Mediacorp group companies’ third party service providers or agents for the purposes as described above.

Can you opt out?

Whenever we send you any information, we will include instructions on how to unsubscribe and a link to do so.

Can you change and update your personal particulars?

If you have a user account with Mediacorp, you may update your personal particulars at any time by accessing your account on our website or by sending an e-mail to NewsEditor, calling us at +65 6333 3888 or writing to Channel NewsAsia, Mediacorp Pte Ltd, Mediacorp Campus, 1 Stars Avenue, Singapore 138507. When contacting us, please be sure to provide us with your exact e-mail address, name, address and/or telephone number(s) in order to be sure we handle your request correctly.

Changes to this privacy policy

Channel NewsAsia may amend this policy from time to time. If we make any substantial changes in the way we use your personal information, we will notify you by posting an announcement on our pages. You agree that such posting will constitute sufficient and adequate notice to you of the changes. You agree that your continued use of our products and services after such amendment will constitute your acceptance of and agreement to be bound by the modified policy. For the avoidance of doubt, in the event of any conflict between the terms of (i) this Privacy Policy; and (ii) any applicable terms and conditions of use; any usage guidelines for specific products and services; and/or any terms of any of our websites (the “Site T&Cs”), the Site T&Cs shall prevail over this Privacy Policy.

Use of cookies

We may use "cookies", where a small data file is sent to your browser to store and track information about you when you enter our websites. The cookie is used to track information such as the number of users and their frequency of use, profiles of users and their preferred sites. While this cookie can tell us when you enter our sites and which pages you visit, it cannot read data off your hard disk or other storage device.

How your data is protected

Channel NewsAsia will take commercially reasonable steps to ensure that personal data are protected from unauthorised access. Access to your account is password-protected. Thus, no other party, including employees of Channel NewsAsia, can change the information. However, you must remember to log off from your account and close the browser window after use so that no unauthorised party can have access. You must not, at any time, divulge your password to any third party. All information gathered by Channel NewsAsia is stored in systems that may only be accessed by authorised staff of Mediacorp Pte. Ltd. using assigned user IDs and passwords. In certain areas Mediacorp Pte. Ltd. uses industry-standard SSL encryption to protect data transmissions.

Release

This policy is subject to any existing laws of the Republic of Singapore in relation to the protection of information and if required by any lawful authority for any legal purposes such as the enforcement of any laws or to prevent the breaching of any laws, we shall release all such information as is legally required by the requisite and lawful authority in accordance with the directions of the lawful court of the competent jurisdiction.