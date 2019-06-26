1.7 million Singaporeans to receive S$1 billion in GST Vouchers and MediSave top-ups

SINGAPORE: A total of 1.7 million Singaporeans will receive notifications by Jul 5 on their 2019 GST Voucher (GSTV) benefits and MediSave top-ups, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Wednesday (Jun 26).

About 1.4 million eligible citizens will receive up to S$300 in GSTV – Cash in August. The GSTV – Cash payments will amount to S$410 million in total.

In a press release, MOF said citizens may also use their SingPass to view their GSTV – Cash and MediSave benefits online.

Similar to the notification exercise last year, citizens with mobile numbers updated with SingPass will receive SMS notifications. Other recipients will receive letter notifications.

For GSTV – MediSave top ups, about 520,000 Singaporeans aged 65 years and above in 2019 will receive up to S$450 in August. The top-ups will amount to about S$152 million.

In addition, Singaporeans who are born on or before Dec 31, 1969 (50 years and above in 2018) and do not receive Pioneer Generation (PG) or Merdeka Generation (MG) benefits will receive a MediSave top-up of S$100 annually from 2019 to 2023, to be credited into their MediSave accounts in August 2019, in accordance with the five-year MediSave Top-up scheme that was announced in Budget 2019.

The top-up will benefit about 570,000 citizens in 2019, and cost S$57 million.

A MG senior aged 65 in 2019 and living in an HDB flat will receive S$450 of MediSave top-ups, while a Pioneer aged 85 in 2019 and living in an HDB flat will receive S$1,250 of MediSave top-ups, said MOF.

In addition to the GSTV scheme, as announced at Budget 2019, Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2019 can receive a GSTV – Cash (Bicentennial Payment) of up to S$300 from November.

Eligible citizens will receive text messages and/or notification letters informing them of their GSTV benefits and MediSave top-ups in July.

Most citizens will automatically receive their GSTV payouts if they have signed up for the GSTV or any other government payout scheme in the past.

Those who have not signed up for the GSTV or past government payouts will be invited to do so, and have until Dec 31 to sign up either online, or through forms at the community centres.