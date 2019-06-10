Authorities investigating after security officer at 1-Altitude bar falls into manhole and dies

SINGAPORE: The authorities are investigating after a part-time security officer for 1-Altitude rooftop bar fell into a construction manhole and died early on Sunday (Jun 9) morning.

The 26-year-old man was found lying motionless inside a construction manhole at 1 Raffles Place, the police told CNA. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police, who were alerted to the case at about 1.30am on Sunday, have classified it as unnatural death. Investigations are ongoing, they said.

In response to queries from CNA, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it was informed of a fatal accident on the roof of 1 Raffles Place on Sunday and has opened an investigation into the case.

"A 26-year-old Singaporean employee fell into a 4m-deep pit in an area cordoned off for exterior building cleaning works," said the ministry.

All exterior cleaning works have since been stopped, it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located at the top of 1 Raffles Place, 1-Altitude describes itself as the world's highest al-fresco bar and a multi-concept lifestyle destination.

1-Altitude's management on Monday confirmed that the man was a part-time security officer and had been with the company for slightly less than a year.

"We'd like to refrain from commenting further as a form of respect towards his family," 1-Altitude's management said in response to queries from CNA.

"We are very saddened about the passing of our colleague and are working very closely with his family to provide full assistance during this period of grief."

The management added that the rooftop will be closed for the next few days to facilitate police investigations.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.