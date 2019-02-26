1 dead, 16 injured in bus accident at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: An accident involving a bus at Tuas Checkpoint on Tuesday (Feb 26) has left one dead and 16 injured.

The heavy vehicle lane heading towards Singapore was closed after the accident and buses and lorries were diverted back to Malaysia, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at 501 Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at 4.25am. A bus had collided into the railings, it said.

"A body was found and there were 16 other casualties conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital," said the SCDF.

ICA said in a Facebook post at 5.20am that police and SCDF officers were at the scene.







It added that buses and lorries were unable to enter the checkpoint at arrival, and advised motorists to use Woodlands Checkpoint instead.

Photos posted on Facebook showed barricades blocking the heavy vehicle lane at about 5am.

Barricades at the heavy vehicle lane at the Tuas checkpoint at about 5.12am on Feb 26, 2019. (Photo: William Mah/Facebook)

In another Facebook update just before 7am, ICA said traffic for arriving and departing cars and motorcycles had returned to normal. However, the heavy vehicle lane remained closed.







This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.