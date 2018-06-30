1 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident at Causeway

SINGAPORE: At least one person died and four others were injured in a traffic accident on the Causeway on Saturday morning (Jun 30).

The accident resulted in all lanes of the Causeway leading to Johor Bahru to be temporarily closed for two hours.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it had received an ambulance call at about 1am about the incident at Woodlands Causeway Bridge, before dispatching three ambulances and one fire engine.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics, while three others who were injured were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat hospital. A fourth person who sustained injuries refused to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

“A traffic accident has occurred at the Causeway. The departure lanes are closed temporarily,” the Immigration Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in Facebook post at about 2.30am.

“Travellers are advised to use Tuas checkpoint should they need to depart the country urgently.”

In a later post at around 4.55am, ICA said two out of the three departure lanes were reopened and advised travellers to consult the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

At 8am, ICA posted an update on Facebook to say all departure lanes at the Causeway have reopened, with normal operations resuming at Woodlands Checkpoint.