1 dead after two lorries collide along AYE late Friday night

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man died after two lorries collided along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) late Friday night (Dec 14).

The accident took place on AYE towards the city after the Jurong Town Hall exit at around 11.30pm, the police said.

The two lorries were trying to change lanes at the same time when one collided into the back of the other lorry. The 29-year-old man, who was a passenger on one of the lorries, was trapped in the vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it had to extricate the man from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue tools. He was taken unconscious to the National University Hospital, where he subsequently died of his injuries.

The driver of the same lorry, also a 29-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act, the police said.

No one in the other lorry was injured, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.