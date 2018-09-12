1 killed, 2 injured in accident involving multiple vehicles along AYE

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was killed and two other men were injured in an accident involving six cars, two motorcycles and a lorry along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Wednesday (Sep 12).

The police said they were informed at 5.19pm about the incident, which took place after the Lower Delta Road exit on the AYE towards Tuas.

Advertisement

One male motorcyclist was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The two injured men, a 26-year-old passenger and a 29-year-old motorcyclist, were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

Police said that investigations are ongoing.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam during the evening peak hour. In a tweet at about 8pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said congestion stretched until the Telok Blangah Road exit, as it advised motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a subsequent tweet at 9.56pm, more than four hours after the accident happened, LTA said there was heavy traffic on the AYE towards Tuas after the Lower Delta Road exit.

Earlier at about 6.30pm, SBS Transit tweeted that services 147E and 502 were delayed along the expressway towards Tuas due to an accident.