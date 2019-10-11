1 killed in accident at junction of Mandai Estate and Woodlands Road

SINGAPORE: One person was killed in an accident at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Estate on Friday (Oct 11), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

Replying to queries by CNA, SCDF said it responded to a road traffic accident at about 7.55am.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. A third person involved in the accident refused to be brought to hospital, according to SCDF.

A photo circulating on social media on Oct 11, 2019 shows a blue Malaysia-registered lorry with a body pinned under the right rear wheel.

Photos circulating on social media on Friday show a blue Malaysia-registered lorry with a body pinned under the right rear wheel. The post accompanying the photos claimed that the accident involved the lorry and two motorcyclists.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.

