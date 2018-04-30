1 killed in Bedok South Road fire, police investigating 'unnatural death'

SINGAPORE: One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a flat in Bedok on Monday (Apr 30).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 8.22pm to the fire in the sixth-floor apartment at Block 18 Bedok South Road.

When they got there, firefighters had to forcefully enter the unit. They then extinguished the fire with two water jets.

A body was found lying motionless inside the flat, and pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic. The police are investigating the unnatural death.

About 50 residents were evacuated by the police and there were no other reported injuries, SCDF said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A video posted on Facebook shows onlookers gathering below the block as black smoke and raging flames coming from the unit.



