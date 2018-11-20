1 person killed after accident involving motorcyclist on AYE

SINGAPORE: A fatal accident involving a motorcyclist occurred on the AYE on Tuesday (Nov 20).

A video sent to Channel NewsAsia showed the wreckage of a motorcycle and its rider next to it on lanes 2 and 3 of the AYE (towards MCE) after Alexandra Road.



The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first alerted motorists to the accident at 12.04pm in a Twitter post.



SCDF said it was alerted to an incident at AYE towards Changi before Lower Delta Road at about 11.28am. A person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

