1 Singaporean killed, several injured in bus accident in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean was killed and a number of people injured after a bus carrying 31 passengers met with an accident in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Tuesday (Mar 20).

The accident happened between 1pm and 1.30pm Singapore time. The passengers were in Mecca to perform the minor pilgrimage, said MUIS in a media statement, adding that most of those on board are believed to be Singaporeans.

The pilgrims were managed by local travel agency Abu Bakar Travel Services, said MUIS. It added that "a number of passengers" were injured and were taken to hospitals in Mecca.

MUIS said it is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance to those affected.

"Our Consul-General in Jeddah has visited the injured at the King Faisal Hospital, and the Singapore Consulate in Jeddah will continue to provide the necessary support to the injured and their families, as well as to the deceased and his next of kin," said MUIS.



"MUIS would like to express our deepest sympathies to all the pilgrims affected in the accident and is reaching out to their next of kin to provide the necessary support."



