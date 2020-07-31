10 people arrested, about S$800,000 worth of drugs seized in raids across Singapore

SINGAPORE: Ten suspected drug offenders were arrested in a series of raids across Singapore carried out by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Jul 30), including a man who fell out of a fourth-floor window while trying to evade capture.

The suspects, nine men and one woman aged between 28 and 62 - all Singaporeans - were arrested at locations including Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang and Teck Whye, the bureau said in a news release on Friday.

About S$800,000 worth of drugs was also seized in the various operations.

A total of 11.1kg of heroin, about 101g of Ice, 30 Ecstasy tablets and fragments and one Erimin-5 tablet were seized, as well as S$18,400 in cash.

This includes enough heroin to sustain the addiction of about 5,290 abusers for a week, said CNB.

MAN FALLS FROM WINDOW WHILE TRYING TO ESCAPE

In one of the operations on Thursday morning, a 50-year-old man was injured after falling from a fourth-storey window while running away from CNB officers.

The officers had earlier arrested a different man for suspected drug consumption offences near Teck Whye Crescent. About 4g of heroin was found on the 52-year-old.

Following up on this arrest, the officers then raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Street 51, where the 50-year-old man refused to let them in.

"He then attempted to evade arrest by scaling out of the rear kitchen window of the unit located on the fourth storey," said CNB. "In the process, he fell and suffered injuries."



He was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for medical attention and is currently in stable condition, said the bureau.

In a search of the unit, officers seized about 1g of heroin, three packets containing about 5g of Ice, 20 Ecstasy tablets and 1 Erimin-5 tablet.

A 40-year-old woman who was in the unit was also arrested for suspected drug consumption offences.

Officers found car keys as well, which led them to a rented vehicle where four more bundles containing about 1.9kg of heroin were seized.



Heroin recovered from a vehicle in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang Street 51. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

OFFICER INJURED AFTER "VIOLENT STRUGGLE"

Another operation on Thursday morning conducted by a different team of officers led to the arrest of a 59-year-old man around Chin Swee Road.

The man put up a "violent struggle" as officers moved to arrest him, and injured an officer with a metal object, said CNB.

“Necessary force was effected to restrain and place the suspect under arrest."

Two bundles containing about 954g of heroin were found on him. When he was brought back to his residence, officers recovered another 3g of heroin, about 5.5g of Ice, 10 Ecstasy tablets and fragments as well as S$10,000 in cash.

“The police are investigating into the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to the CNB officer,” added the bureau.

MORE ARRESTS IN WOODLANDS, TECK WHYE LANE

Officers made more arrests later in the day, after putting two men under observation around Woodlands Avenue 6 in the afternoon.

The men, aged 51 and 43, were seen boarding a private-hire vehicle. They were arrested when they alighted from the vehicle near Woodlands Street 13, said CNB.



Twelve packets containing about 90g of heroin and seven packets containing about 87.5g of Ice were seized from the 43-year-old. Another 50 packets containing about 375g of heroin and S$8,400 in cash was seized from the private-hire vehicle.

The 51-year-old suspect was later brought back to his "hideout" around Woodlands Avenue 6, said CNB. Officers recovered about 646g of heroin and about 3g of Ice from his unit.

In a separate operation that afternoon, officers raided a unit around Rivervale Drive where they seized about 5.23kg of heroin and arrested a 53-year-old man.

Ten bundles of heroin recovered from a residential unit in the vicinity of Rivervale Drive. (Photo: CNB)

Two more men, aged 30 and 28, were arrested separately in the vicinity of Teck Whye Lane on Thursday evening. Officers seized four bundles containing about 1.9g of heroin from the 30-year-old’s motorcycle.



In the late evening, officers also arrested a 62-year-old man around Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1. A straw containing 6g of heroin was found on him, while about 8g of heroin was recovered when his vehicle was searched.

Police investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.