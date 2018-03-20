10 arrested for illegal horse betting, bookmaking along Bayfront Ave

SINGAPORE: Ten people were arrested along Bayfront Avenue on Sunday (Mar 18) for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities, said police.

The nine men and one woman, aged between 64 and and 69, were arrested for offences of illegal bookmaking and betting.



A total of S$14,835 in cash was also seized during the operation.

Investigations are ongoing, added police.

Those found guilty of betting with a bookmaker can be fined up to S$5,000 and/or jailed up to six months. Meanwhile those involved in bookmaking can be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and/or jailed up to five years.



In the news release, police said they take a serious view of all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against such activities.

