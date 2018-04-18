10 arrested in vice operation at Tiong Bahru estate

SINGAPORE: Three men and seven women were arrested in an anti-vice operation at Tiong Bahru on Wednesday (Apr 18), police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the women had allegedly advertised their sexual services online.

The three men are believed to be managing these women, who had operated from homes along Tiong Bahru Road and Tiong Poh Road.

The suspects are aged between 22 and 45 years old.

Meanwhile, four men, aged between 47 and 75, were arrested for public gaming along Kelantan Lane. A total of S$912 cash was seized.



Any person who lives on the earnings of prostitution can be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.

Those convicted of gaming in a public place can be fined up to S$5000 and/or jailed up to six months.

For instigating or intentionally facilitating public gaming, the person convicted can be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and/or jailed up to five years.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

"The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against those who are involved in such illegal activities and they will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” they added.