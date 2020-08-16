10 people evacuated after fire breaks out at HDB flat in Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE: Ten people were evacuated on Sunday (Aug 16) after a fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board flat in Bukit Panjang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the blaze at Block 419 Fajar Road involved the contents of a bedroom.

"SCDF conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire using one water jet," said the authority.



Ten residents were evacuated from the affected premises and no injuries were reported.

The cause of fire is still under investigation, SCDF said.



Footage of the incident showed black smoke billowing from the affected corner unit. Flames could also be seen from the flat's window.

A resident in a neighbouring block told CNA that she heard sirens and people shouting.

She added that she saw residents of the affected unit and the flat directly above it evacuated.



