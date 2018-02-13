10 events planned for Marina Barrage's 10th anniversary

SINGAPORE: Ten events have been planned to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Marina Barrage, national water agency PUB said in a media release on Tuesday (Feb 13).

"The Marina Barrage has lined up a series of ten fun and exciting activities for the whole family starting this month," said PUB, adding that celebrations will revolve around the barrage's "three-in-one" functions - flood alleviation, water supply and recreation.

Stretching from February to October, the events will mark the anniversary of Singapore's first reservoir in the heart of the city, which was officially opened by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Oct 31, 2008.

Planned events include a "behind the scenes" exhibition running from Feb 24 to the end of October, which will provide visitors with a better understanding of how the barrage was created.

An interactive arts programme will also be put up on Mar 10, while Apr 14 will see a "Get Active" day with activities like mass yoga, line dance and water sports for the public to take part in.

On Jun 9, there will be a "movie marathon" on the Marina Barrage green roof, while Singapore Kite Day - one of the barrage's annual flagship events - will be held on Jul 28 and Jul 29 for kite fliers from different countries to showcase their talents.

Other events include celebrations for National Day, which will see the barrage transformed into a "big playground" with inflatables, bubble machines and a live telecast of the parade from an LED wall.

Over this year's National Day weekend, Singaporeans can also picnic at the Marina Barrage while viewing the commemorative RSAF50 aerial flypast.

A clothes, toys and book swap event will also be held in September to promote environmental sustainability.

Celebrations will culminate in a finale bash from Oct 26 to 28, during which the barrage will be transformed into a "mini art box" with local and foreign food stalls, "beautiful tunes and beats" and a pyrotechnic display.

A special boat tour will also be organised around the Marina Reservoir for the public as part of the finale celebrations.