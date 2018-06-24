10 men arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE: The police coast guard arrested 10 men for trying to enter Singapore illegally on Saturday (Jun 23) evening.

The men - aged between 20 and 44 - were detected on a fast moving craft heading towards Singapore at about 7.25pm on Saturday, said police in a news release.

The craft came near to the shores of Tuas reclaimed land before attempting to exit Singapore waters.

Both land and sea resources, including the Unmanned Aerial Vessel, were deployed to search the vicinity, police added.

The ten men were then intercepted and subsequently arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore under the Immigration Act.

The penalties for illegal entry are a jail term of up to six months plus a minimum three strokes of the cane, police added.



