10 men arrested for suspected illegal transaction of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Ten men, aged between 27 and 51, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the illegal transaction of marine gas oil.

In a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Police Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday (Sep 6) arrested two men for dishonestly receiving stolen marine gas oil.

The men were crew members of a Singapore-registered passenger launch boat.

The next day, three men from two other Singapore-registered vessels and five men from a foreign-registered tugboat were arrested for their involvement in the illegal transaction of marine gas oil.

The foreign-registered tugboat and S$300 in cash were seized for investigations.

The 10 men will be charged on Sep 8 with criminal breach of trust as servant and dishonestly receiving stolen property.

PCG Commander and Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheang Keng Keong commended his officers for the swift arrests and added that the PCG will continue to take action against such offenders.

The PCG made two other arrests related to the illegal transaction of marine gas oil last week.

On Aug 29, four men from a Singapore-registered vessel were arrested for allegedly misappropriating and selling marine gas oil to the crew of a foreign-registered vessel.

They were detained two days after three crew members of the foreign-registered tugboat were arrested on Aug 27 for dishonestly receiving stolen property.