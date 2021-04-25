10 taken to hospital after accident involving lorry along Upper Bukit Timah Road

SINGAPORE: Ten men were taken to hospital after an accident involving a lorry along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Saturday (Apr 24) morning.



The 35-year-old lorry driver as well as nine passengers aged between 26 and 50 were conscious when taken to hospital, said police, adding that they were alerted to the accident at around 7.20am.

All 10 were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The accident comes just four days after a lorry carrying migrant workers collided with a stationary tipper truck along the Pan Island Expressway, killing two and injuring 15.

The lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.