10 teenagers arrested for rioting outside ITE College East

SINGAPORE: Ten teenagers have been arrested for allegedly rioting outside the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East, police said in a news release on Wednesday (Jan 31).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the teens - all male and between 16 and 18 years old - are ITE students.

The police said they received a report last Thursday at about 12.30pm of a group of people fighting along 10 Simei Avenue.

A video circulating online shows students gathered by the side of the road punching and kicking each other while a large group looks on.

Officers arrested the 10 teenagers last Friday and police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of rioting could be jailed for up to seven years and could also be caned.

