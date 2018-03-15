10 women arrested during two-week operation targeting massage parlours

SINGAPORE: Ten women were arrested during a two-week operation targeting unlicensed and errant massage establishments, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 15).

The women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. The police also found 14 massage parlours that were operating without a valid licence.

The enforcement operations, which took place between Mar 1 and Mar 14, saw the police conduct checks on 41 massage establishments across 15 neighbourhoods.

These neighbourhoods comprised Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Bukit Timah, Changi, Choa Chu Kang, Orchard, Jalan Besar, Jurong West, Paya Lebar, Serangoon, Tanjong Pagar, Toa Payoh and Upper Thomson.

Five of the women arrested during the two-week operation. (Photo: SPF)

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty, the operators of the unlicensed massage parlours will face enhanced penalties under the new Massage Establishments Act, which came into force on Mar 1.

First-time offenders may be jailed up to two years and fined S$10,000. Repeat offenders face a jail term of up to five years and a S$20,000 fine.

The police also said that they will be enhancing checks on all massage establishments and "will not hesitate to take tough regulatory action" against operators of unlicensed massage establishments, landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed operators and errant establishments found to breach any provisions, rules and licensing conditions under the new Act.