Child among injured after SBS Transit bus crashes into school bus in Bedok

SINGAPORE: Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after an SBS Transit bus crashed into a school bus in Bedok on Tuesday (Oct 2) morning.

The police said they were alerted at about 6am to an accident involving two buses at the junction of Bedok Road and Bedok Place.

The school bus was stationary when the SBS Transit bus crashed into it.

Four children - including the 10-year-old boy who was injured - were in the school bus at the time of the collision.

The 36-year-old driver of the school bus was also injured.

The boy and the school bus driver were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) and KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), respectively.

Police investigations are ongoing.