100 SilkAir staff members affected by route transfers; airline to work with them on job options

SINGAPORE: About 100 SilkAir staff members will be affected once the airline stops operations in several cities as part of its merger with Singapore Airlines (SIA), the latter said on Monday (Nov 26).

This comes after it was announced last week that SilkAir would transfer its services for 17 destinations to budget airline Scoot ahead of the merger.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong had said at the carrier's results briefing in May that the merger was not a "consolidation exercise", and said that no employee would be made "redundant".



"As SilkAir’s integration into SIA is a multi-year programme, SilkAir’s employees will transfer to SIA progressively to support the enlarged SIA regional operation," a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

"As a result of route transfers, however, SilkAir operations in several cities will cease."

SilkAir will be working with affected employees for "possible placement opportunities in other SIA stations" and will also work with Scoot, general sales agents and ground handling agents on job options that may be available with them, the spokesperson added.

In total, there are about 100 staff members across the affected stations, said SIA.

"We will also be engaging the services of employment agencies on placement assistance, and offering compensation packages where applicable," added the spokesperson.

The route changes are expected to take place between April 2019 and the second half of 2020.

