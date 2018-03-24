102 arrested in Geylang for various offences over 9-day operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 102 people were arrested in Geylang for various offences during a nine-day multi-agency operation, said the police on Saturday (Mar 24).



Three of the suspects, aged between 21 and 30, were arrested for peddling contraband cigarettes. Illegal sexual enhancement products, cough mixtures and illegal tablets were also seized.

Altogether, the contraband items had a street value of more than S$17,000, said police.

Another 76 people, aged between 17 and 78, were arrested for offences relating to drugs, immigration violations, gambling, possession of weapons and for using criminal force against a public servant.

The remaining 23 suspects are women aged between 19 and 45 who were arrested for vice-related offences.

Investigations against all suspects are ongoing, the police added.



The operation, which ended on Friday morning, involved enforcement officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Ministry of Manpower and Singapore Customs.