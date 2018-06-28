102 people investigated over various scams, some involving Carousell accounts

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 102 people for their suspected involvement in various scams after conducting a three-day islandwide operation between Monday (Jun 25) and Wednesday.

Sixty-seven men and 35 women, aged between 14 and 70, are being probed in connection with 286 cases of scams involving more than S$500,000, the police said in a news release.

In some of these cases, the scammers would buy Carousell users' accounts, but these remained registered under their original owners. These accounts were then used to cheat victims.

The police said they will investigate anyone whose personal details or accounts - such as bank or Carousell accounts - are found to be used for criminal activities.



The suspects are being investigated either for cheating or for money laundering.

If convicted of cheating, a person could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. Anyone convicted of money laundering could be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined up to S$500,000.

This comes after three men were arrested on Wednesday for scams involving the impersonation of a Singapore High Court official and China police.

The police also advised members of the public to take precautions to avoid becoming victims of scams.

These include ignoring such calls, being wary of offers that sound too good to be true and not to share personal information.

For scam-related advice, the public can call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.

