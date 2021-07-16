Drugs worth more than S$198,000 seized; teenager among 104 arrested in islandwide raids: CNB

SINGAPORE: A total of 104 suspected drug offenders were arrested following an islandwide operation this week, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jul 16).



The youngest arrested was a 16-year-old Singaporean who is a suspected drug abuser.



A variety of drugs, including heroin and Ecstasy tablets, with a street value of more than S$198,000 were also seized, added CNB.



Some of the areas covered during the operation from Jul 12 to Jul 16 include Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Punggol, Simei and Yishun.



3 ARRESTED NEAR ANG MO KIO AVENUE 3



In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 55-year-old Singaporean man in the late afternoon of Jul 14.



Prior to the arrest near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, the man was believed to have discarded a small packet. Officers later recovered the packet which contained about 1g of Ice.



That same evening, CNB officers also arrested a 48-year-old Singaporean man in the same area. A search was conducted, and a total of five packets and straws containing about 8g of heroin, five packets containing about 24g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were found on him.



CNB officers also arrested a 44-year-old Singaporean man in the same area during a follow-up operation. A search yielded two packets containing about 6g of Ice and cash amounting to S$2,784.



Packets and straws of heroin, Ice and various drug paraphernalia seized near Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 on Jul 14, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The man was then escorted to his hideout nearby, where a search of the residential unit found ten packets and straws containing about 62g of heroin, a packet containing about 1g of Ice, 36 nitrazepam tablets and various drug paraphernalia.



Preliminary investigations showed that the 44-year-old had earlier abused drugs with the 55-year-old man and 48-year-old man in the unit where a five-year-old boy was also present.



“Appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the five-year-old boy was taken care of,” said CNB.



MAN HAD BEEN DYEING ICE BLUE IN HOTEL ROOM



During another operation on the morning of Jul 15, CNB officers arrested a 31-year-old Singaporean near Sumang Walk. A search was conducted, and a packet containing about 4g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were found on the man.



In a follow-up operation later in the same morning, a separate party of CNB officers arrested a 29-year-old Singaporean man near Simei Street 3.



The 29-year-old was taken to his hideout nearby, and two Singaporean women, aged 36 and 23, were arrested there.



A search was conducted in the unit, and a total of about 7g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized.



The 36-year-old woman was also escorted to her residence in the near Bedok North Avenue 1, and about 3g of Ice was recovered from the unit.



In a follow-up operation on the same day, CNB officers arrested a 40-year-old Singaporean in a hotel near Victoria Street.



The man was taken to his hotel room, where a total of about 8g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were recovered.



A 33-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested in another room in the same hotel. A search of the room found about 48g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia.



Preliminary investigations showed that the 33-year-old man had been dyeing the Ice blue in the hotel room.



2-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND IN UNIT NEAR SIGLAP LINK



A 22-year-old Singaporean man and 23-year-old Singaporean woman were arrested at a residential unit near Siglap Link on Jul 15. A total of about 1,634g of Ice and 535g of ecstasy tablets were also confiscated from the unit.



The woman’s two-year-old son was also present in the unit. CNB said appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the child was taken care of, and he was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin.



Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.