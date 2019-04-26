More than 100 arrested in four-day drug bust

SINGAPORE: A total of 104 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a four-day islandwide operation this week, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Apr 26).

Among the drugs seized were 551g of Ice, 308g of new psychoactive substances, 57g of cannabis, seven Erimin-5 tablets, an ecstasy tablet and some GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), said CNB in a news release.

Advertisement

The operation, supported by the Singapore Police Force, began on Monday morning and covered areas including Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Eunos, Marsiling, Simei, Woodlands and Yishun.

Three of the suspects were arrested after they were trailed by CNB officers.

Officers observed two Singaporean men, one 35 and the other 34, leaving the Bedok North Street 2 area in a car on Monday afternoon.

They headed for Tuas View Square, where they met a 46-year-old Malaysian lorry driver, who had stopped his vehicle beside the car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The two vehicles parted ways shortly after, not knowing that they were trailed by CNB officers,” CNB said.

Both Singaporeans were arrested after officers intercepted their vehicle along Eunos Road 5.

A black paper bag containing 514g of Ice, worth about S$51,000, was recovered from under the front passenger seat.

During a raid of the suspects’ homes, officers found two Erimin-5 tablets, two unidentified yellow tablets and two improvised drug utensils belonging to the 35-year-old and a small amount of Ice that belonged to the other Singaporean suspect.

Separately, officers trailed the Malaysian lorry driver and arrested him at Penjuru Lane.

More than S$1,200 in cash was seized from all three suspects.

“Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing,” said CNB, adding that 514g of Ice would have been enough to feed the addiction of about 294 abusers for a week.

