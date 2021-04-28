106 children hit by gastroenteritis at pre-school in Paya Lebar

SINGAPORE: The authorities are investigating an incident of gastroenteritis involving pre-school students from Superland Pre-School at SingPost centre in Paya Lebar.



A total of 106 children were reported to have developed symptoms of gastroenteritis as of Apr 25, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement on Wednesday (Apr 28).



“All affected children have recovered and majority of them have returned to the pre-school. One child was hospitalised and has since been discharged,” they added.



Investigations are ongoing. An ECDA spokesperson said the agency is monitoring the situation and working with the pre-school operator to ensure the wellbeing of the children and staff members.



CNA has contacted the pre-school for further information.

