107 arrested in 4-day drug bust islandwide

SINGAPORE: A total of 107 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a four-day islandwide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau said in a news release on Friday (Nov 30).

About 91g of heroin, 52g of new psychoactive substances, 40g of Ice, 8g of cannabis, 56 Erimin-5 tablets and three Ecstasy tablets were seized during the operation, which took place between Nov 26 and Nov 30.

The operation, which was supported by the Singapore Police Force, covered multiple areas, including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Dover, Pasir Ris, Sembawang, Tampines, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

Among those nabbed was a 55-year-old suspected drug trafficker who resisted arrest violently, forcing officers to use "necessary force" to subdue him.

The man, who was arrested in Ang Mo Kio, later led officers to his hideout in one of the units on the third floor in a block of flats.

In the unit was a 60-year-old suspected drug abuser, who was also arrested.

About 86g of heroin and 8g of Ice was found in the flat.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.