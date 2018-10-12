108 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day islandwide raid

SINGAPORE: A total of 108 suspected drug offenders were arrested during a four-day islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

During the operation, which started on Monday (Oct 8), more than 2.1kg of heroin, 44g of Ice, 13g of cannabis, 19 Erimin-5 and 10 ecstasy tablets, and 468g of new psychoactive substances were seized.

Advertisement

Among those arrested was a 63-year-old male suspected drug trafficker.



The suspect was arrested in a unit in Teck Whye Lane, where CNB officers recovered 876g of heroin, 29g of Ice and cash amounting to more than S$87,000.

Before his arrest, the suspect threw a package out of the unit's window. CNB officers found nearly 1.3kg of heroin in the area where the package had landed.

The drugs seized from the suspect were estimated to have a street value of about S$154,000, said CNB.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.

