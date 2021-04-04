11 men arrested near Central Mall for affray, disorderly behaviour in late night brawl

SINGAPORE: Eleven people were arrested near Central Mall on Saturday (Apr 3) after a late night brawl.

Nine men aged between 25 and 38 were arrested for affray. Another two men, aged 29 and 47, were arrested for disorderly behaviour, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The police were called at 10pm on Saturday night to Magazine Road where a fight had occurred between two groups of people, SPF said in response to queries from CNA.

The police were called to Magazine Road on Apr 3, 2021, after a fight allegedly occurred between two groups of people. (Photo: CNA reader)

A CNA reader who works in the area, a hotspot for Singapore nightlife, said he saw nine police cars and an ambulance at the scene.



A video of the scene sent to CNA by a reader shows at least one handcuffed person being led into a waiting police vehicle. A commotion nearby is also heard, and photos of the scene show at least 12 people dressed in black milling about.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Eleven people were arrested after a fight allegedly occurred between two groups of people at Magazine Road on Apr 3, 2021. (Photo: CNA reader)

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.