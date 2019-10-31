11 men arrested for illegal transaction of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Eleven men, aged between 31 and 52, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil, police said in a news release on Thursday (Oct 31).

Six crew members of a craft belonging to a marine service provider and another five crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat were arrested off Northern Tuas on Wednesday in a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to preliminary investigations, the crew members of the marine service provider's craft misappropriated the marine gas oil and sold it to the crew of the foreign tugboat. The tugboat has been seized for investigations.

The six crew members of the marine service provider craft will be charged in court with criminal breach of trust as a servant on Friday.

If convicted, they face a jail term of up to 15 years and may be fined.

Meanwhile, the five tugboat crew members will be charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property on Friday. If found guilty, they face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Police Coast Guard (PCG) and MPA take a serious view of illegal transaction of marine fuel in Singapore waters,” police said.

“The PCG and MPA will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters.”