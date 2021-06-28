11 arrested for allegedly trespassing to pick durians in protected area

SINGAPORE: Eleven people aged between 25 and 59 were arrested early on Sunday (Jun 27) morning for their suspected involvement in a case of wilful trespass, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 10 men and one woman allegedly entered a protected area along Mandai Road to pick durians, SPF said in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers from SPF's Woodlands Division located and arrested the subjects after being alerted to a fight in the Mandai Road area at about 2.40am on Sunday morning.

Police investigations are ongoing.

“The police would like to remind the public that any person who, without satisfactory excuse, wilfully trespasses on any ground belonging to the Government or appropriated to public purposes shall be investigated accordingly,” SPF said.

The offence of wilful trespass carries a fine of up to S$1,000.



Advertisement