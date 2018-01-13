11 crew members rescued from sunken vessel, 2 still missing: MPA

SINGAPORE: Eleven crew members have been rescued from a sunken vessel in the South China Sea while two more are still unaccounted for, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a media release on Saturday (Jan 13).



At about 3.50pm on Friday, MPA said it was informed by three passing merchant vessels that they had rescued 11 people from a vessel that had sunk in the South China Sea within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region.



According to the survivors, there were 13 crew members on board the sunken vessel. Two are still unaccounted for.



The location of the vessel based on MPA coordinates. (Source: Google Maps)

MPA said that it has been providing navigational broadcasts to vessels in the area to report any sightings of people overboard and to navigate with caution in the vicinity of the incident.



The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has also deployed one Super Puma helicopter and one Fokker-50 maritime patrol aircraft to support the search and rescue operation.



MPA is coordinating the ongoing search and rescue operation with the Malaysian and Indonesian authorities, it said.