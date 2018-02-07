11 Indonesians charged for stealing S$17,000 worth of marine gas oil

SINGAPORE: Eleven Indonesian men, including two Brightoil Petroleum Singapore employees, were charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 7) for conspiring to steal 45 metric tonnes of marine gas oil, worth about S$17,426.

They were each charged with one count of criminal breach of trust.

The 11 are Stendlee Ambat, 23; Anomarin Mangerongkoda, 26; Franner Virty Einstein Sabaru, 28; Kiki Sarki Lintongan, 30; Emriko Sikape, 32; Robby Lirpa Sugiharto, 34; Jelli Daniel Lumantow, 34; Stenlly Kart Baule, 38; Yun Beriel, 41; Sapidi, 44, and Herslag, 45.

According to court documents, Robby and Sapidi were on board Singapore-registered tanker Brightoil 326 at about 3.15am on Monday when they allegedly committed the offence. The duo were master and bosun of the vessel, and employees of marine fuel supplier Brightoil Petroleum.



In a media release that day, police said the men were caught after the Police Coast Guard received information on Jan 19 about an unknown foreign-registered vessel believed to be involved in an illegal sale of 200 metric tonnes of marine gas oil.

The fuel has an estimated market value of S$97,000.



The vessel, a tugboat, was found off Bedok Jetty and following investigations, was seized on Monday.

The crew members from the Singapore-registered vessel are suspected of selling the stolen fuel to the crew of the foreign-registered tugboat.

If convicted, the men may be jailed up to 15 years and fined.