11 under investigation for illegal gambling, breaching safe distancing measures in residential unit

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating eleven women suspected of breaching safe distancing measures while illegally gambling in a residential unit along Teban Gardens Road on Thursday (Feb 4) afternoon.



The police raided the unit at about 4.30pm and found the women gambling inside. One woman, aged 75, is under investigation for operating a common gaming house, while the rest, aged 28 to 88, are being investigated for gaming in a common gaming house.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Cash and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits, the police said in a news release on Friday.



Since Jan 26, households are not allowed more than eight visitors at a time.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“The police will continue to clamp down on criminal activities, including illegal gambling. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” the police added.



The offence of managing a place to be used as a common gaming house under Section 4(1)(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act carries a fine of not less than $5,000, and not more than $50,000, and an imprisonment term not exceeding three years.



The offence of gaming in a common gaming house under Section 7 of the Common Gaming Houses Act carries a fine not exceeding $5,000, or an imprisonment term not exceeding six months, or both.