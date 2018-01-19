11-year-old classmates found after going missing in Sengkang for more than a day

SINGAPORE: Two 11-year-old boys, believed to be classmates, have been found more than 24 hours after they went missing in Sengkang on Thursday afternoon (Jan 18).



Javier Teo Ren Jie and Axel Lim Jun Wei were located in Yishun - more than 10km from Sengkang - at about 9.45pm on Friday.

"Both boys are safe and well, and are not victims of crime," said the police in a Facebook update, thanking members of the public for coming forward with valuable information.

Earlier on Friday, the police made an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the two boys.

The police said Javier was last seen at Blk 273D Compassvale Link at about 7.10am on Thursday, while Axel was last seen at a shopping mall along Rivervale Drive at about 7.30pm.

Facebook user Leftone Shady - who referred to Javier as "our son" in a post she put up on Thursday afternoon - said that Javier was last seen at Park Green condominium with his classmate, Axel.

She added in an update that both Javier and Axel went to "play Buddy cards at Rivervale Plaza and may have been last seen there".

It is unclear how she is related to Javier. She referred to Javier as "our son" in the Facebook post, but also stated that she is not his biological mother.

The post, which was shared more than 6,000 times by Friday afternoon, has since been deleted.