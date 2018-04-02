110 Nanyang Girls' High students fall sick during boarding school programme

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Girls' High School has suspended its boarding school experience programme after about 110 students fell ill with diarrhoea and stomach aches over the past week, the school's principal said on Monday (Apr 2).

The students were staying at Nanyang Girls’ Boarding School as part of a four-week programme for the Secondary 2 cohort to learn how to live independently.

Some students were taken ill last week and went to see a doctor. They were diagnosed with food poisoning and stomach flu.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the school's principal Mdm Ng Chuen-Yin said the programme had been suspended for a week. She added that most of the students who reported sick did not see a doctor as their symptoms were mild.

"The majority of the students were back in school today, while the rest are recovering well," said Mdm Ng.



She added that the school has not received reports of any new cases of stomach ache or diarrhoea this week but will continue to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the school has disinfected the dining and food preparation areas as well as the boarding school premises.

Mdm Ng said that parents have been kept informed of the situation and that the school was working with the relevant government agencies to investigate the cause of the incident.